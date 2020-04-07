KKSP acquires two Northeast companies

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- KKSP Precision Machining, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, announced it has acquired PRO Manufactured Products, a manufacturer of stainless steel, aluminum, and other metal alloy custom components.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

PRO, based in Plainfield, CT, was founded in 1992 and has built a strong reputation for machining challenges and complex parts.

PRO also continues KKSP's expansion into the Northeast market following last week's acquisition of Prime Engineered Components, Inc. ("Prime") in Watertown, CT. Mark Izzo, Prime's president, will lead KKSP's Connecticut division.