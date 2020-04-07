Exicure names Walbert as board chairman

CHICAGO -- Exicure Inc. has named Timothy P. Walbert chairman of the company's board of directors.

Walbert succeeds Chad Mirkin, Ph.D., who will remain on the board. Mirkin is stepping down due to responsibilities at Northwestern University, where he is professor and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology.

Walbert is President and CEO of Lake Forest-based Horizon Therapeutics since 2008 and has served as chairman of its board of directors since 2010. Prior to joining Horizon, he served as president, chief executive officer and director of IDM Pharma, Inc., a public biotechnology company acquired by Takeda America Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Prior to that, Walbert served as executive vice president, commercial operations at NeoPharm, Inc., a public biotechnology company.

Exicure is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders.