US Foods partners with grocery chains to get products to stores

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. has set up approximately 20 retail distribution partnerships with national grocery store chains, wholesale grocers and consumer packaged goods brands to help assure store shelves remain stocked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 700 US Foods employees have been temporarily contracted to help, primarily in warehouse roles such as selectors who choose product for shipping and truck drivers who deliver product directly to a retailer's distribution center or retail location.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In addition to the distribution partnerships, US Foods is selling needed products to retailers across the country as they strive to maintain inventory given unprecedented consumer demand.

Partners include The Kroger Co., the parent company of Mariano's; Albertsons Companies, the parent company of Jewel/Osco; C & S Wholesale Grocers; and Oklahoma-based Homeland grocery stores.

