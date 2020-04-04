Walmart tightens rules for shoppers in response to COVID-19

Walmart is changing its in-store shopping policies to address social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet will be allowed in Walmart or Sam's Club at a given time.

Customers will be greeted at a single entry point, in most cases at the grocery entrance, and be admitted until the store reaches its capacity. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted on a "one-out, one-in" basis.

Customers in a number of stores will be guided by floor markers through one-way aisles to limit contact. Social distancing will continue while customers wait in line to check out.

When customers finish checking out, they'll be directed by associates to exit through a different door than the one they entered in an effort to prevent customers from closely passing each other.