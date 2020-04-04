 

Walmart tightens rules for shoppers in response to COVID-19

  • An employee waves the next person in line forward as patrons at the Des Plaines Sam's Club wait to get into the warehouse Saturday. Walmart and Sam's Club stores are limiting the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, and those waiting outside are to keep a proper social distance.

      An employee waves the next person in line forward as patrons at the Des Plaines Sam's Club wait to get into the warehouse Saturday. Walmart and Sam's Club stores are limiting the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, and those waiting outside are to keep a proper social distance. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/4/2020 6:10 PM

Walmart is changing its in-store shopping policies to address social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet will be allowed in Walmart or Sam's Club at a given time.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Customers will be greeted at a single entry point, in most cases at the grocery entrance, and be admitted until the store reaches its capacity. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted on a "one-out, one-in" basis.

Customers in a number of stores will be guided by floor markers through one-way aisles to limit contact. Social distancing will continue while customers wait in line to check out.

When customers finish checking out, they'll be directed by associates to exit through a different door than the one they entered in an effort to prevent customers from closely passing each other.

