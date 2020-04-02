Feder: More than 30 staffers furloughed at iHeartMedia Chicago stations

More than 30 full-time and part-time employees were placed on temporary unpaid leave this week at iHeartMedia Chicago in response to the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 full-time and part-time employees were placed on temporary unpaid leave this week at iHeartMedia Chicago in response to the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Robert Feder writes.

Sources said staffers in every department were affected by 90-day furloughs ordered throughout the country's biggest radio company.

The iHeartMedia cluster here includes urban contemporary WGCI 107.5-FM, urban adult-contemporary WVAZ 102.7-FM, Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM, adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM, country WEBG 95.5-FM, and gospel WGRB 1390-AM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.