 

US Foods donates $2.5M in food, supplies for COVID-19 efforts

 
Updated 4/1/2020 9:57 AM

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. has donated $2.5 million in food and supplies over the last four weeks to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations equate to more than 150 semitruck loads of products. US Foods worked with longtime partner Feeding America and other local charitable organizations across the country to distribute food such as meat, dairy, and produce and other nonfood supplies.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In addition to donations, US Foods has also partnered with other key giving programs to help deliver products and pack meals to support those in need. The company recently teamed up with Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill to support his efforts to provide food and income relief for workers impacted by restaurant closures in Chicago. The company is also working with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés, to aid the organization's Chef Relief Team in the distribution and delivery of food and supplies across California, Arkansas and Washington, DC.

