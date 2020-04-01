McStravick joins ReaderLink as art director
Updated 4/1/2020 9:57 AM
Charles McStravick has joined Oak Brook-based ReaderLink Marketing Services, Printers Row Publishing Group as art director for the adult publishing team.
McStravick comes to ReaderLink Marketing Services with a 20-year career in publishing, creative art direction and design. His client list ranges from Suze Orman, PBS, Disney, PGA Tour, to Lost Abbey Brewing. He is passionate about design and loves working in demanding creative situations where trouble-free production and top-notch designs are expected.
