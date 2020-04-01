First Midwest commits $2.5M to COVID-19 efforts

CHICAGO - First Midwest Bank said it will commit $2.5 million for aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the First Midwest Charitable Foundation, First Midwest Bank will use funds in support of its community and nonprofit partners as everyone collectively works to help those affected by the crisis.

Among the areas to be funded include $750,000 to be distributed immediately to United Way chapters across First Midwest Bank's local markets as they mobilize their COVID-19 emergency responses, and $1.75 million in general funds to local nonprofit organizations in support of the communities First Midwest Bank serves, including those aiding individuals and families with affordable housing and financial sustainability, as well as supporting small businesses

"There is a tremendous 'can do' spirit within our organization and communities as all of us respond to the challenges from COVID-19," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Midwest Bank.