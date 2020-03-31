CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for Covid-19, will keep working

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo arrives, shown here in 2017, has tested positive for COVID-19 and showed some symptoms but plans to keep working from home. Associated Press/March 22, 2017

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for COVID-19 and showed some symptoms but plans to keep working from home.

The 49-year-old newscaster said on Twitter that he is quarantined in his basement and will continue to do his shows from there.

"I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," he said, but added that his main fear was giving the virus to his wife and kids. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united."

CNN reported separately that Cuomo was most recently at its offices in Manhattan on Friday. He represents at least the third case of coronavirus there.

Andrew Cuomo, who often appears on his brother's show, discussed the diagnosis in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He is going to be fine -- he's young," said the elder Cuomo, 62. "He's an essential worker, remember, the press. He's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high."

The COVID-19 pandemic had already put a spotlight on the relationship between the brothers. The governor, combating the worst outbreak in the U.S., often banters with his younger sibling, calling him a "meatball." He appeared on Monday's show and even ribbed Chris Cuomo for working out of his basement.

"He's my best friend," the governor said Tuesday. "My father was always just working, so it was just me and Chris."

In a statement, CNN said the anchor is "feeling well."

The company is notifying the group of employees who had contact with Cuomo in recent days.

"All of our studios and control rooms are cleaned after every use, and Chris has not been in the building since Friday," the network said.