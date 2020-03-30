Horizon donates $1M to Illinois COVID-19 response efforts

Horizon Therapeutics, with has its U.S. headquarters in Lake Forest, is donating a total of $ 1 million to Illinois COVID-19 response services. Daily Herald file photo

Horizon Therapeutics is donating $500,000 to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and $500,000 to the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Institute's COVID-19 Response Fund, company officials announced.

The Ireland-based pharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Lake Forest, will also provide another $500,000 in support to organizations in areas where the company has offices, including San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Dublin, Ireland, Horizon President and CEO Timothy Walbert said in a statement.

In Illinois, funding of the COVID-19 Response Fund will help residents who need access to services such as emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter and primary health care services. The fund will work in tandem with other funds in Illinois to ensure that resources are allocated to those in the most need.

The iBIO Institute's COVID-19 Response Fund will coordinate with the Illinois Manufacturers Association, along with state, corporate, private and philanthropic donations, to make direct purchases of protective medical products to support Illinois based health care workers and first responders. John Conrad, president and chief executive officer of iBIO, said the donation has already helped the organization find and order a large shipment of personal protective equipment.

"We owe it to the communities where we live and work to provide assistance during times of crisis," Walbert said. "We are committed to supporting Illinois residents, health care workers and first responders during this unprecedented time and hope that other companies in Illinois will join us in providing support to these efforts."