Buying doctor cookies can help Highland Park deli cook for real doctors
Updated 3/30/2020 4:55 PM
The sale of cookie doctors wearing masks have helped Joey Morelli of Max's Deli in Highland Park serve more than 500 meals to the real doctors fighting coronavirus.
Morelli said the proceeds from the cookie sales go toward paying Morelli's employees and the cost of the donated meals.
"People buy these cookies so I can keep cooking," Morelli said. "These hospitals are going to be busy the next six weeks, not the next six days, and I plan to keep participating the whole way through."
Morelli has donated food to Highland Park Hospital and the nearby NorthShore affiliates in Evanston, Glenbrook and Skokie.
Max's Deli remains open for carryout, catering and delivery. For more information on donating visit maxs-deli.com.
