Life Spine, Gizmo partner to produce masks, gowns

HUNTLEY - Medical device company Life Spine is partnering with Gizmo Medical to produce surgical masks and gowns. and is identifying ways to scale other medical equipment to meet the growing and urgent demand in the United States.

"Life Spine and Gizmo have moved to leverage our long-standing relationship and come together to help meet an imminent need for personal protective equipment and medical equipment," said Life Spine President and CEO Michael Butler. "Production is underway and we look forward to supporting those who are on the front lines and faced with potential shortages."