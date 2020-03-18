 

Hawthorn, Fox Valley malls closing Thursday amid coronavirus concerns

  • Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, as well as Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, will temporarily close Thursday over coronavirus concerns.

      Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, as well as Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, will temporarily close Thursday over coronavirus concerns. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019

 
Citing concerns over the health and safety of employees and customers, Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills and Fox Valley Mall in Aurora announced they will close Thursday until approximately April 1.

The malls, both owned by Centennial Real Estate, are the first in the suburbs to fully close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that's led to a shutdown of dozens of other public gathering spaces, from restaurants and bars to health clubs and theaters.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We will continue to monitor the status in our area and at-large, and we will reopen when health authorities have reduced social cautions, and we know it will be safe for you to shop and spend time with us again," an email from Hawthorn reads.

Most other suburban malls are operating with reduced hours as a result of the pandemic.

They include Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Gurnee Mills in Gurnee, Yorktown Center in Lombard, Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park and Chicago Prime Outlets in Aurora.

