Whole Foods in Willowbrook opening early for seniors during coronavirus outbreak

Whole Foods Market in Willowbrook will open a half-hour early starting 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for senior shoppers. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

The idea came to Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla when he heard news on the radio about Australian grocery stores offering designated shopping hours just for seniors.

It was only two days after public health officials announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in DuPage County: a woman in her 60s who lives in a nursing home in Willowbrook.

Trilla knew the idea of "elderly hours" in stores would take hold in a town where 24% percent of the population is 65 and older.

So the mayor approached Mike Kowalski, the manager of the Willowbrook Whole Foods, and he agreed to open the store a half-hour early for elderly people at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19.

"It's a pilot program right now, and then because everything is such a fluid situation, we will evaluate and move forward," Kowalski said.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, senior shoppers and people with disabilities will be able to get their grocery shopping done with less anxiety and when shelves are fully stocked and not emptied by panic buying.

"It keeps them out of the crowds," Trilla said.

Dollar General also has embraced the concept. Beginning Tuesday, the discount-store chain is dedicating the first hour of store operations exclusively to seniors.

"We appreciate our customers' understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices," CEO Todd Vasos said in an announcement.

Trilla now hopes other chains come on board.

"We've put some feelers out, trying to get our stores to come along with the idea," he said.