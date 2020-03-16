Movie theaters limiting ticket sales to meet social distancing guidelines

Classic Cinemas at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles and others in the movie theater chain will limit ticket sales to 60% capacity to meet social distancing guidelines, CEO Chris Johnson has announced. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

With movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles ordered closed in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Classic Cinemas Chief Executive Officer Chris Johnson announced online that theaters would cap ticket sales at 60% capacity to allow patrons to spread out in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Classic Cinemas operates theaters in Carpentersville, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Fox Lake, Naperville, Oak Park, St. Charles and Woodstock, among other locations.

Other precautions include frequent disinfecting of high-touch, hard surfaces and offering a new cup or bucket with each beverage or popcorn refill, in addition to other preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Sunday, the CDC recommended public events or gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled.

AMC Theatres CEO and President Adam Aron said the theaters will cap attendance at 50% capacity for every showing. For auditoriums with more than 500 seats, no more than 250 tickets will be sold, according to the statement.

Movie screenings will be marked "sold out" once that capacity is met, Aron said.

AMC employees will clean each auditorium between every showtime. Additionally, employees will clean high-touch surfaces -- including kiosks, countertops, restrooms, glass, handrails and doorknobs -- at least once per hour.

AMC theaters include Chicago's Navy Pier IMAX, Lake in the Hills, Lombard, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Oak Brook, Rosemont, Schaumburg, South Barrington, Vernon Hills and Woodridge.