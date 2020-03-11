U.S. stocks tumble with Trump stimulus missing

Wednesday brought another day of reversals in many major markets, with U.S. stock futures dropping, the dollar weakening and Treasury yields falling after surging a day earlier. Associated Press

Virus-fomented turmoil continued to rattle global financial markets, with U.S. stocks plunging and Treasuries rallying as investors await details of a policy response from the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 sank 3.4%, wiping out more than half of Tuesday's surge, after President Donald Trump failed to deliver on his promise for a sweeping stimulus package to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 0.7% and crude tumbled back toward $33 a barrel. Goldman Sachs slashed its forecast for the S&P 500 and said the bull market will end soon.

"Every day we get whipsawed back and forth, and what we're seeing today is general disappointment that fiscal policy is not at all clear in how it's going to stimulate the economy," Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co.

Here are the main moves in global markets:

All 11 groups in the S&P 500 sank at least 2%, with energy companies down more than 4%. The index is down for the 12th time in 15 sessions, and almost 18% off its all-time high.

Boeing plunged 11% after it said it plans to draw down all of a $13.8 billion loan.

European equities all but wiped out a 2.3% advance sparked by an emergency rate cut in the U.K.

flat after the ECB president warned of an economic shock and signaled it's prepared to act.

Adidas AG slumped on a virus-related profit warning, dragging Nike Inc. down 5%.

The yen surged 1%, while the euro advanced with the pound.

Asian equities lost 1.7%.

Financial markets whipsawed this week as investors grapple with the potential economic hit from the virus that is upending daily routines around the world. Policy makers have grown increasingly ready to take action, with the ECB indicating it may move as soon as this week, the Bank of England cutting rates and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledging to do "whatever is necessary" to bolster the economy.

In the U.S., the Trump administration continues to promise "major" stimulus, but details remain uncertain. Democrats plan to urge the president to declare a national state of emergency. Markets are now growing worried that whatever does come will not have the ability to stave off a major blow to the world's largest economy.

"Despite the hopes for fiscal stimulus everywhere, we see significant downside risks," said Guillaume Tresca, a strategist at Credit Agricole SA in Paris. "As long as uncertainties remain on the number of cases, and central banks' actions and fiscal stimulus plans are not lifted, we see few reasons for a protracted and long-term rebound."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden cemented his position as front-runner for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination with primary victories Tuesday, further easing concerns among those opposing Bernie Sanders's progressive platform.