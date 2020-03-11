Dow teeters on edge of bear status amid virus fear

Wednesday brought another day of reversals in many major markets, with U.S. stock futures dropping, the dollar weakening and Treasury yields falling after surging a day earlier. Associated Press

The latest bout of virus-fomented turmoil on financial markets took the Dow Jones Industrial Average 20% below its February high, putting it on the verge of ending the longest bull market on record.

Stocks plunged around the world, oil tumbled and the stress in U.S. credit markets deepened after the World Health Organization called the virus spread a pandemic and the Trump administration remained unable to detail any stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout.

The Dow average dipped below 23,641, leaving it 20% below the record sent Feb. 12. A close at that level would meet the accepted definition of a bear market and end the bull run that began 11 years and two days ago after $20 trillion was added to equities. The S&P 500 fell 5% and is 19% off its all-time high.

The WHO declaration and no plans from President Donald Trump to combat the virus's impact on the economy rattled markets that got a respite when European officials signaled a growing willingness to move soon to combat the virus's effects on the region's economy. Goldman Sachs slashed its forecast for the S&P 500 and said the bull market will end.

"We have no idea when the coronavirus, the spread, is going to subside. That uncertainty is going to continue to create a lot of volatility," said David Spika, the president of GuideStone Capital Management. "We have no idea how to model it, we have no idea what to expect from it."

Here are the main moves in global markets:

All but seven stocks in the S&P 500 retreated Wednesday, with every industry down at least 3.7%.

Boeing plunged 15% after it said it plans to draw down all of a $13.8 billion loan. Hilton Worldwide lost 9% when it said it would draw some of its credit line.

An index of consumer services providers that includes hotels, cruise operators, Starbucks and Chipotle plunged 7.5%.

European equities wiped out a 2.3% advance sparked by an emergency rate cut in the U.K.

Municipal bonds tumbled, sending rates on 10-year benchmark state and local government debt higher by 22 basis points, the most since records began in 2011.

The yen surged 1%, while the euro advanced with the pound.

Crude sank 4.2% to sink below $33 a barrel.

Asian equities lost 1.7%.

U.S. stocks extended their three-week slide as investors grappled with the potential economic hit from the virus that is upending daily routines around the world. Policy makers are seeking to assure traders they're on alert, with the ECB indicating it may move as soon as this week, the Bank of England cutting rates and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledging to do "whatever is necessary" to bolster the economy.

In the U.S., the Trump administration continues to promise "major" stimulus, but details remain uncertain. Democrats plan to urge the president to declare a national state of emergency. Markets are now growing worried that whatever does come will not have the ability to stave off a major blow to the world's largest economy.

"Every day we get whipsawed back and forth, and what we're seeing today is general disappointment that fiscal policy is not at all clear in how it's going to stimulate the economy," said Michael Reynolds, an investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden cemented his position as front-runner for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination with primary victories Tuesday, further easing concerns among those opposing Bernie Sanders's progressive platform.