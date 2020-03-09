Stocks tumble on oil shock, U.S. yields crater

Trader Gregory Rowe prepares Monday for the day's activity on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in Wall Street futures has been halted after they fell by more than the daily limit of 5%. Associated Press

U.S. stocks plunged almost 6%, whipsawing back from losses that topped 7% and triggered a trading halt, as a full-blown crude price war rattled financial markets already on edge over the spreading coronavirus. Treasury yields plummeted, oil sank more than 30% and credit markets buckled.

The S&P 500 is now down 18% from its Feb. 19 all-time high, threatening to end the record-long bull market that began 11 years ago to the day. NYSE circuit breakers halted trading for 15 minutes at 9:34 a.m. in New York, in a move designed to limit panic. The next circuit breaker will trip if losses reach 13%.

In a dramatic day across assets globally:

Crude tumbled the most since the Gulf War in 1991, after an OPEC+ alliance that had contained global production disintegrated. WTI and Brent pared some of their losses but remained down more than 20%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 0.5% and the 30-year yield dropped under 0.9%, taking the whole U.S. yield curve below 1% for the first time in history.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell the most since 2016 on trading volumes exceeding three times the 100-day average. Several of the region's gauges look set to enter bear markets. Japanese stocks entered one earlier when they tumbled almost 6%.

A U.S. derivatives index that measures the perceived risk of corporate credit surged by the most since Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Exchange rates including the yen saw sharp moves as traders struggled to establish where new ranges might be. The yen was up about 3% versus the dollar while the euro and Swiss franc both strengthened more than 1%.

The oil-price crash, if sustained, would upend politics and budgets around the world, exacerbate strains in high-yield credit and add pressure on central bankers trying to avert a recession. It typically would have proved a boon to consumers, but the coronavirus is increasingly keeping them at home. Italy over the weekend effectively put its industrial heartland in the north of the country on lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread of the illness.

Equities and haven assets showed little immediate reaction to news that President Donald Trump's administration is drafting measures to blunt the economic fallout from the virus, including a temporary expansion of paid sick leave and possible help for companies facing disruption from the outbreak. A Bloomberg gauge of financial stress for the U.S. has deteriorated at the fastest pace since the great financial crisis.

"It is pretty nuts right now," said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in an email Monday. "It feels like '07-'08 when every weekend it felt like the bottom was falling out."

Elsewhere, the spread between Italy's 10-year sovereign yield and Germany's jumped 39 basis points to 218 basis points, the highest since August.

Here are some key events coming up:

The European Central Bank's policy decision comes Thursday amid expectations it may ease policy.

The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer unveils the government's 2020 budget on Wednesday.

The U.S. core consumer price index, due Wednesday, is expected to remain subdued in February.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 4.9% as of 8:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slumped 6.9%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 4.1%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dropped 2.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro jumped 1.1% to $1.1413.

The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.3093.

The Japanese yen strengthened 3% to 102.35 per dollar.

The Mexican peso weakened 5.5% to 21.2702 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 29 basis points to 0.47%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined 23 basis points to 0.28%.

Germany's 10-year yield sank 15 basis points to -0.86%.

Japan's 10-year yield decreased four basis points to -0.163%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 23.8% to $31.46 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 23% to $34.88 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.1% to $1,672.43 an ounce.

LME zinc fell 2.1% to $1,942 per metric ton.

Iron ore declined 0.6% to $84.45 per metric ton.