Japanese buffet Shaba-You will fill former Chevys building in Schaumburg

A new Japanese restaurant -- Shabu-You -- is expected to replace the Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg that closed in July 2018. Courtesy of Village of Schaumburg

Shabu-You Japanese Buffet, an all-you-can-eat restaurant specializing in the hot pot dish called shabu shabu, is expected to replace the former Chevys Fresh Mex near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg sometime this June.

If successful, the first venture by its owner could become a chain, project coordinator Ken Hamada said.

Village officials last week approved a special-use permit and facade improvements for the approximately 8,400-square-foot building at 1180 Plaza Drive. The building housed Chevys Fresh Mex for 23 years before its sudden closing in July 2018.

The significant size of the building may have played a role in it not being filled more quickly despite its prime location, Hamada said. But after careful study, the owner of Shabu-You decided his concept could be successful there.

Shabu shabu is a traditional Japanese dish whose popularity is on the rise, Hamada said. It consists of thinly sliced meat and bite-sized vegetables cooked in a hot broth.

Similar to fondue, shabu shabu is cooked one bite at a time during the course of a meal.

At Shabu-You, each table will have an electric induction heat burner that contains the hot broth. A variety of Japanese sauces will be available to flavor the food.

Currently, the weekday all-you-can-eat lunch option is planned to cost $15.50, while dinner prices would range from $21 to $28 per person, depending on the type of meat selected. Wine, sake and bottled beer also will be sold.

The restaurant is expected to have a staff of 43 people and be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a break between 3 and 5 p.m. on weekdays.