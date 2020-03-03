Developer wants to bring luxury 'Garage Lodge' to Lake Zurich

This rendering depicts what retired commercial real estate developer Rick Kriva's planned luxury car garage development would look like from the front gate in Lake Zurich. Rendering courtesy of Rick Kriva

A plan to build a luxury car garage in a Lake Zurich industrial park received positive feedback from the village board Monday night.

Retired commercial real estate developer and car collector Rick Kriva presented the development -- which he's calling "The Garage Lodge" -- during a courtesy review. He said he intends to submit the plan to the village's planning and zoning commission later this month.

Mayor Thomas Poynton said after the meeting that he likes the plan. Poynton said the spot Kriva intends to build on at 629 Rose Road has been long empty and overgrown in the industrial park.

"I think it is a quality-looking development and I think they have a nice business plan," Poynton said.

Under the proposal, the capacity of each unit would range from four to nine cars. Once enough owners bought in, the lodge would be built, possibly with an attached clubhouse or other gathering space, and the owners would form a condominium board responsible for the development's upkeep.

Kriva said he has been in touch with several car enthusiasts who are interested.

"They really want to be able to show their collections off," Kriva said before the meeting. "In rentals you can't make improvements, but when you own a space you can deck it out and make a showplace."

Each unit will have a mezzanine level from which owners and their guests could view the cars from above.

Kriva said he got the idea to pursue the project because he often hears his fellow gear heads wish they had more space for their collections.

Kriva said he believes the development would be a win-win for the village as garage condo owners likely would dine at nearby restaurants after or before visiting their unit.