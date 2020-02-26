Upgrades planned for suburbs' last suburban drive-in

Scott Dehn, owner of McHenry Outdoor Theater, pictured here in 2012, said he exercised his option to buy the theater property a couple of months ago John Starks | Staff Photographer

The owner of McHenry Outdoor Theater said recently that he's planning a bunch of upgrades, including installing a new screen for "the brightest and most crisp resolution" ever projected at the theater in McHenry. Daily Herald archives

Fans of McHenry Outdoor Theater, the only remaining drive-in in the suburbs, can rejoice that its owner is planning for the future with a bunch of upgrades and improvements.

Scott Dehn, who has operated the theater for years, announced on Feb. 20 on Facebook that several months ago he exercised his option to purchase the property at 1510 Chapel Hill Road in McHenry.

"The threat of redevelopment is now nonexistent," wrote Dehn, whose company Golden Age Holdings, LLC, is now listed as the property owner by the McHenry County Treasurer's office.

In his post, Dehn said he's planning to install a new screen for "the brightest and most crisp resolution" ever projected at the theater; add stone, gravel and rock to the parking lot and grade it to eliminate potholes; and add speakers to the exterior of all buildings.

After complaints from patrons, smoking will not be allowed in the main parking lot and instead will be allowed only behind the concession stand, where the public does not park, Dehn said.

Dehn didn't immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

"I hope that you understand that it is ultimately your continued support and patronage year after year that allows me to always be in 'upgrade mode' so that you have the best, most satisfying time while visiting this place we all love so much," he said on Facebook.

The McHenry theater has been in existence since the 1940s and became the last of its kind in the suburbs in March 2019, after the Cascade Drive-In in West Chicago ended its 57-year run.

The theater is open every Friday and Saturday May through October, rain or shine. Opening day will be May 1, Dehn said in his post.

Dehn also said that at the end of last season, he replaced the roofs on all the buildings, meaning the concession stand, projection booth and box offices. He plans to add a kiosk in the concession stand to sell McHenry Outdoor Theater-branded apparel and other items by Memorial Day weekend, at the latest.

Dehn also leased and operated for many years Liberty 1 & 2 Theaters in downtown Libertyville, which closed in late January. The Libertyville theater is owned by Rhyan Holdings LLC, which put in a request for a demolition permit, and the village board has to review the matter.

• Staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.