Longtime barbershop moves, new cafe opens, in downtown Arlington Heights

Two small business -- one old and one new -- are the latest shops to open in the bustling downtown Arlington Heights business district.

Both locally-owned operations are on the same block: Sorrentino's Barber Shop, 38 S. Dunton Ave., has been in the downtown for more than a half-century, but is now in bigger digs. Meanwhile, just a short walk away is the new CoCo & Blu Coffee & Cocktails, 12 S. Dunton Ave., a corner cafe like one you might see in Europe.

Sorrentino's move to Dunton Avenue is a homecoming of sorts: deceased founder Carmine Sorrentino got his first haircutting job more than a half-century ago in the very same Dunton shop space when it was occupied by Collins Barbershop, according to current Sorrentino's owner Anthony Imbrogno.

Carmine went on to open Sorrentino's in April 1968 -- not too far away, at 6 S. Dunton St. The barbershop moved around the corner to 5 W. Davis St. in 1992.

But as the shop outgrew its small 400-square-foot space, Imbrogno decided to pack up the barber pole and move this month to the larger 1,200-square-foot location within the Dunton Court shopping center.

"It's kind of funny that now it's going back to what it was in the '60s: a barbershop," Imbrogno said.

Longtime barber Cesare Sorrentino, Carmine's younger brother, still works there one day a week, and Imbrogno just hired a new barber, for a total of six on staff to serve their loyal customer base.

"We pride ourselves on haircuts -- old-fashioned, businesslike haircuts -- but we also are good at the newer-edge, cutting-edge stuff, like the fades, and we do beard shaves here, which the guys really enjoy," Imbrogno said. "I think we have a little bit of old school and new school."

Meanwhile, just down the block, CoCo & Blu had its soft opening just before Christmas. But even before the business' scheduled grand opening celebration March 1-7, coffee drinkers, book club members and families have found new spots to gather inside the spacious 65-seat cafe, particularly during busy weekends.

"It makes me so happy to see people come in here and have coffee," said co-owner Michael Brown, who styled the decor of the 2,000-square-foot space after cafes he saw while traveling in Europe.

There's artwork on the walls, a grand piano in the corner, and plenty of couches, tables and chairs for mingling.

Patrons can get their coffee to go as early as 6 a.m., but activity really starts picking up throughout the morning and afternoon. Besides a bevy of coffee beverages, there's a brunch menu of quiches, soups, sandwiches and salads.

Brown and co-owner Debra Wightman plan to launch alcohol service soon, and perhaps extend hours of operation into the evening on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"You can get a cup of coffee anywhere," Wightman said. "But you can't get a cup of coffee like you can here."