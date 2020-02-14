Feder: Crain's Chicago Business teams up with WBEZ on 'Reset with Jenn White'

Starting this Monday, reporters from Crain's Chicago Business will appear on Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

It didn't take long for Crain's Chicago Business to land a new radio partner after getting the heave-ho from news/talk WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder reports.

Starting this Monday, reporters from the weekly business publication and digital news operation will appear on Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Each week a Crain's cover story will be featured as a segment on "Reset with Jenn White," the recently launched midday news and talk show airing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays on WBEZ. The segment also will be highlighted in social media, on the web and in email newsletters.

