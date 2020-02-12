Bids reach $3.5 million on Pheasant Run; online auction to close this afternoon

The current bid on the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has reached $3.5 million, with an online auction scheduled to close this afternoon, according to the Ten-X Commercial real estate website.

The auction on the 18.3-acre property at 4051 E. Main St. began Monday with a starting bid of $2 million. The live bid process requires a $25,000 participation deposit and has a bid increment of $500,000.

A countdown on the Ten-X Commercial site shows the auction ending about 1:15 p.m. today. As of 10 a.m., Pheasant Run's undisclosed reserve price -- the minimum that would be accepted by the seller -- has not been met.

The iconic 57-year-old resort has been marketed for sale since November, shortly after resort management announced plans to restructure operations and lay off 75% of its staff. The 42 remaining employees were notified last month their jobs also are in jeopardy.

With 293 hotel rooms and seven restaurants, Pheasant Run is listed as an "extraordinary lodging investment opportunity" with the potential for redevelopment and rebranding opportunities. It operates 31,930 square feet of banquet and meeting space, a comedy club, a theater, an indoor/outdoor pool and an 18-hole golf course it leases from the DuPage Airport.