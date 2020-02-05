Feder: CBS 2 eyes launch of 24/7 streaming news service in March

Look for CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 to roll out a 24/7 streaming news service this spring.

Branded as CBSN Local, it will feature locally anchored programming, live breaking news coverage and archived, on-demand local news content.

Already operating at CBS stations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Philadelphia, it's an outgrowth of CBSN, the streaming video news channel originated by CBS News and CBS Interactive in 2014.

Derek Dalton, president and general manager of CBS 2, said he expects to launch CBSN Local here by the end of March.

