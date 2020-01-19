 

Mount Prospect poised to buy more land in downtown Busse Triangle

  • Redevelopment of the Busse Triangle in the village's downtown has long been a priority for Mount Prospect leaders. On Tuesday, the village board is scheduled to vote on the $1.3 million purchase of four properties within the triangle.

      Redevelopment of the Busse Triangle in the village's downtown has long been a priority for Mount Prospect leaders. On Tuesday, the village board is scheduled to vote on the $1.3 million purchase of four properties within the triangle. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2018

  • An aerial photo shows the four properties, along with an alleyway, the Mount Prospect village board could buy for $1.3 million Tuesday night.

    An aerial photo shows the four properties, along with an alleyway, the Mount Prospect village board could buy for $1.3 million Tuesday night. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

 
Updated 1/19/2020 4:23 PM

Mount Prospect village board members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the $1.3 million purchase of four more parcels within the Busse Triangle downtown.

The proposed acquisition would move the village closer to its goal of fully redeveloping the triangle, a key portion of the downtown bordered by Northwest Highway, Busse Avenue and Main Street. A vital part of the redevelopment was the construction of the 20 West project, a six-story building featuring luxury apartments and an attached space for a two-story restaurant with a roof top terrace.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The parcels being voted on Tuesday are owned by Heimbaugh under the name HB Prospect II LLC. They consist of 22 W. Busse Ave., on the north side of Busse Avenue between Wille Street and Main Street; 15 N. Busse Ave. and 19 W. Busse Ave., currently vacant grass lots on the south side of Busse Avenue; and 108-110 S. Main St., a vacant parcel where a two-unit single story commercial building previously stood.

The properties, totaling 11,703 square feet, originally were slated for development by the Heimbaugh Capital Development Corp. in March 2008. But those redevelopment plans never came to fruition after the economy tanked months after the plan won village board approval.

In addition, the village has purchased a private alley space between and south of the 15 and 19 W. Busse parcels.

Today the properties are vacant and covered by either grass or pavement, but the village is eyeing them for future development. By owning the properties, the village gains more control over their development, Mayor Arlene Juracek said Sunday.

"These are the last remaining parcels that the Heimbaugh corporate owners still own," Juracek said. "We're picking them up so we have control of the last remaining parcels on the triangle."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A lot still needs to happen before there is any development activity, she added.

For now, Juracek said, the village's focus is on addressing parking and traffic in the area, as well as 20 West, which has yet to announce a restaurant tenant.

"We are just going to have to see how the marketplace shakes out," she said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Mount Prospect might borrow $8 million to pay for more downtown parking
Related Article
Mount Prospect might borrow $8 million to pay for more downtown parking
 
Mount Prospect closes deal on vacant Busse Triangle sites
Related Article
Mount Prospect closes deal on vacant Busse Triangle sites
 
Related Article
Mount Prospect buys portion of Busse Triangle for $1.17 million, will give some to developer
 
Another project for Mount Prospect's downtown triangle?
Related Article
Another project for Mount Prospect's downtown triangle?
 
Mount Prospect approves downtown apartments, restaurant
Related Article
Mount Prospect approves downtown apartments, restaurant
 
Mount Prospect acquires law office as part of downtown redevelopment plan
Related Article
Mount Prospect acquires law office as part of downtown redevelopment plan
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 