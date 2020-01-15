 

Cousins Subs under construction in Hoffman Estates

  • A new Cousins Subs will occupy half of a new outlot building under construction in the parking lot of Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Roselle and Higgins roads in Hoffman Estates.

      A new Cousins Subs will occupy half of a new outlot building under construction in the parking lot of Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Roselle and Higgins roads in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/15/2020 3:29 PM

A Cousins Subs will occupy the restaurant half of a two-tenant outlot building under construction at Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center at the northeast corner of Roselle and Higgins roads, Hoffman Estates Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said.

Cousins Subs PR Manager Kathryn Kazan said the company did not have a specific time frame for the Hoffman Estates location, but is aiming for a December opening of St. Charles restaurant at the intersection of Randall Road and Lincoln Highway.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hoffman Estates trustees unanimously approved construction of the 4,500-square-foot outlot building at Hoffman Plaza last June.

At that time, village officials said the developer already had a tenant lined up for the restaurant space equipped with a drive-through and outdoor seating area.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 