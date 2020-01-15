Cousins Subs under construction in Hoffman Estates

A Cousins Subs will occupy the restaurant half of a two-tenant outlot building under construction at Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center at the northeast corner of Roselle and Higgins roads, Hoffman Estates Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said.

Cousins Subs PR Manager Kathryn Kazan said the company did not have a specific time frame for the Hoffman Estates location, but is aiming for a December opening of St. Charles restaurant at the intersection of Randall Road and Lincoln Highway.

Hoffman Estates trustees unanimously approved construction of the 4,500-square-foot outlot building at Hoffman Plaza last June.

At that time, village officials said the developer already had a tenant lined up for the restaurant space equipped with a drive-through and outdoor seating area.