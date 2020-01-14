Holiday Inn Express could be coming to Huntley business park

A proposed Holiday Inn Express hotel with roughly 95 to 100 rooms is targeted for a site in Huntley's Regency Square. Courtesy of Village of Huntley

A rendering of a proposed Hampton Inn Express hotel targeted for a nearly six-acre site in Huntley's Regency Square. Courtesy of Henry Patel

A roughly 100-room Holiday Inn Express hotel is proposed for nearly six acres in Huntley's Regency Square business park.

Village officials recently authorized negotiations for a business development agreement with local land owner Henry Patel to allow construction of the four-story hotel at the southeast corner of Kreutzer Road and Regency Parkway.

Patel owns several properties in town, including a new multi-tenant center with a Starbucks at Reed's Corner. He has secured a three-year license granting franchise rights to build a Holiday Inn Express in the Huntley market, and is ready to contract with an architect, Village Manager Dave Johnson said.

A hotel would be a special use within Regency Square, which is zoned as a business park. Building a hotel in town has long been a goal and part of the village's strategic plan vision.

Patel is seeking financial help for the project, estimated to cost $11.5 million. The business development agreement would provide for a property tax abatement and rebate of hotel/motel taxes, documents show.

If the agreement and site plans are approved by the village board, construction of the hotel could begin this summer, with opening in summer 2021.