 

Chipotle, LA Fitness coming to Mundelein shopping center

  • A demolition crew was working Monday at the former Burlington store in Mundelein's Townline Square shopping center. An LA Fitness gym will move into part of the space in 2020.

      A demolition crew was working Monday at the former Burlington store in Mundelein's Townline Square shopping center. An LA Fitness gym will move into part of the space in 2020. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Arby's restaurant in Mundelein's Townline Square shopping has closed and will be replaced by a Chipotle Mexican Grill next year.

      The Arby's restaurant in Mundelein's Townline Square shopping has closed and will be replaced by a Chipotle Mexican Grill next year. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/30/2019 2:03 PM

Two well-known chain businesses are coming to Mundelein's Townline Square shopping center in 2020, filling vacancies that opened earlier this year.

A Chipotle Mexican Grill will move into a free-standing building that held an Arby's restaurant, while an LA Fitness gym will take over part of a large space vacated by a Burlington store.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Village officials are excited about the pending additions to the shopping center, which is at the northeast corner of Route 45 and Townline Road on Mundelein's south side.

"The south corridor is going to see some big changes," Trustee Dawn Abernathy said. "These two businesses will be wonderful options for the residents."

Burlington's departure left a Jewel-Osco supermarket as the shopping center's lone big-box anchor. A free-standing Panera Bread also is a draw there.

Other tenants include Goldfish Swim School, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Dollar Tree.

LA Fitness is set to take about 30,000 square feet of the roughly 50,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by Burlington, Village Administrator John Lobaito said. Village officials already have approved a permit for remodeling the space, he said, and demolition work has begun.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No plans have been put forth for the remaining space.

The Chipotle will move into a roughly 3,000-square-foot building that had been an Arby's since 2000.

Chipotle hasn't yet submitted remodeling plans to the village for review, Lobaito said.

Lobaito noted that large shopping centers in the region are struggling to find tenants for vacant storefronts, especially larger spaces.

Market conditions have changed "significantly" since Townline Square was built, he said.

Abernathy was pleased the companies are settling in Mundelein without the need for tax-sharing agreements. Such incentives have used to lure other chains to the village, including Ulta Beauty and Jewel-Osco.

"It shows Mundelein doesn't have to give incentives to have successful businesses come to town," Abernathy said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Longtime Mundelein administrator to retire in June
Related Article
Longtime Mundelein administrator to retire in June
 
Mundelein board won't save Franks for the Memories sign
Related Article
Mundelein board won't save Franks for the Memories sign
 
Stores and restaurants could replace old village hall in Mundelein
Related Article
Stores and restaurants could replace old village hall in Mundelein
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 