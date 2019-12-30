Chipotle, LA Fitness coming to Mundelein shopping center

Two well-known chain businesses are coming to Mundelein's Townline Square shopping center in 2020, filling vacancies that opened earlier this year.

A Chipotle Mexican Grill will move into a free-standing building that held an Arby's restaurant, while an LA Fitness gym will take over part of a large space vacated by a Burlington store.

Village officials are excited about the pending additions to the shopping center, which is at the northeast corner of Route 45 and Townline Road on Mundelein's south side.

"The south corridor is going to see some big changes," Trustee Dawn Abernathy said. "These two businesses will be wonderful options for the residents."

Burlington's departure left a Jewel-Osco supermarket as the shopping center's lone big-box anchor. A free-standing Panera Bread also is a draw there.

Other tenants include Goldfish Swim School, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Dollar Tree.

LA Fitness is set to take about 30,000 square feet of the roughly 50,000-square-foot space that had been occupied by Burlington, Village Administrator John Lobaito said. Village officials already have approved a permit for remodeling the space, he said, and demolition work has begun.

No plans have been put forth for the remaining space.

The Chipotle will move into a roughly 3,000-square-foot building that had been an Arby's since 2000.

Chipotle hasn't yet submitted remodeling plans to the village for review, Lobaito said.

Lobaito noted that large shopping centers in the region are struggling to find tenants for vacant storefronts, especially larger spaces.

Market conditions have changed "significantly" since Townline Square was built, he said.

Abernathy was pleased the companies are settling in Mundelein without the need for tax-sharing agreements. Such incentives have used to lure other chains to the village, including Ulta Beauty and Jewel-Osco.

"It shows Mundelein doesn't have to give incentives to have successful businesses come to town," Abernathy said.