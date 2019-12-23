Feder: Promotion to WGN Radio boss 'surpasses any dream' for Mary Sandberg Boyle

Overshadowed by news of the morning-drive shakeup Friday at Nexstar Media WGN 720-AM was the appointment of the first female general manager in the 95-year history of the news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

Mary Sandberg Boyle, who rose from executive producer to director of news and operations to acting general manager in just four years, has been promoted to the top job.

The post had been vacant since Jimmy de Castro left WGN in 2016 (although Todd Manley held the title of station manager until September).

