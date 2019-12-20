Parent company of Spunky Dunkers Arlington Heights dissolved

Illinois Secretary of State records show the corporation that owned Spunky Dunkers Arlington Heights has been officially dissolved.

Hole Foods LLC was the parent company of the store at 3441 N. Arlington Heights Road that opened in 2012 across the street from Buffalo Grove High School.

A sign remains posted at the Spunky Dunkers that the doors were locked "due to a lack of employees."

The shop featured handmade doughnuts, including seasonal offerings such as apple crisp, pumpkin, red velvet and peanut butter and jelly.

The original Spunky Dunkers remains open on Northwest Highway in Palatine.