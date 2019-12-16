Feder: Nexstar Media pulling the plug on CLTV

At least some of the resources of CLTV will be shifted to WGN-TV, the group's owner said Monday. Robert Feder/robertfeder.com

CLTV, the 24-hour local cable news channel launched as Chicagoland Television on New Year's Day 1993, is shutting down at the end of the month, Nexstar Media Group announced Monday.

Although said to be marginally profitable, the operation never achieved its full potential as "Chicagoland's source for local news, weather and traffic" and eventually was eclipsed by other cable networks, digital news sources and social media platforms.

Noting that "the media landscape has changed dramatically" since CLTV debuted, Paul Rennie, vice president and general manager of WGN-Channel 9 and CLTV, said the cable channel's resources would be shifted to expand local programming and news at WGN, including sports and politics.

