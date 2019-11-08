 

High school students wield welding torches during Women in Construction day

  • Glenbard North High School sophomore Jazmin Martinez, left, welds under the direction of Northern Michigan University student Morgan Wrend on Friday during the first Women in Construction Exploration Day at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison.

      Glenbard North High School sophomore Jazmin Martinez, left, welds under the direction of Northern Michigan University student Morgan Wrend on Friday during the first Women in Construction Exploration Day at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey High School junior Emily Madden works on welding a dragonfly Friday at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison.

      Hersey High School junior Emily Madden works on welding a dragonfly Friday at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Students from 70 suburban high schools who participated Friday in the first Women in Construction Exploration Day, got to weld a dragonfly from various metal parts, including a spark plug, nails and spoon handles.

      Students from 70 suburban high schools who participated Friday in the first Women in Construction Exploration Day, got to weld a dragonfly from various metal parts, including a spark plug, nails and spoon handles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Addison Trail High School junior Maria Ortega learns how to assemble a toolbox in the woodworking unit under the direction of Kina McAfee.

      Addison Trail High School junior Maria Ortega learns how to assemble a toolbox in the woodworking unit under the direction of Kina McAfee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Addison Trail High School sophomore Maritza Cervantes, right, gathers materials Friday to assemble a toolbox.

      Addison Trail High School sophomore Maritza Cervantes, right, gathers materials Friday to assemble a toolbox. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • High school students, many of them girls, learn how the electrical wiring for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment works Friday during the first Women in Construction Exploration Day at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison.

      High school students, many of them girls, learn how the electrical wiring for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment works Friday during the first Women in Construction Exploration Day at the Technology Center of DuPage in Addison. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 11/8/2019 4:09 PM

Sparks flew Friday from the torches for 70 suburban high school students -- many of them girls -- who participated in the first Women in Construction Exploration Day at Technology Center of DuPage in Addison.

The event, hosted by Northern Michigan University's construction management program, gathered the students for hands-on introductions to welding, building, electrical wiring and virtual reality.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Torches in hand, participants got to fashion a dragonfly from various metal parts. They also built a toolbox, learned the electrical wiring to install a Nest smart thermostat and toured a prototype building through a virtual reality experience.

"We are just really excited to introduce construction -- from a trade all the way through management concepts to a population that isn't well-represented in the industry," said Heidi Blanck, an associate professor of technology and occupational sciences in the Northern Michigan University construction management program.

Northern Michigan has hosted a similar Women in Construction Exploration day for high schoolers on its campus in Marquette for about the past five years, Blanck said. The school looked to the Technology Center of DuPage to expand the event as a recruiting tool in the Chicago area.

Careers in construction aren't going away, Blanck said, so the field is worth exploring for young women and men.

"I think it's really important for young adults, for high school students to attend as many of these types of events as they can because you can learn what you like and you can also rule something out with just a one-day commitment," Blanck said. "If you find it's awesome, then you get to explore further and take it as far as you want. If you find out it's not for you, it was one day of your life."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 