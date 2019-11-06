Schiff says public impeachment hearings to start next week

The Capitol is illuminated at sunrise as witness interviews continue in the House impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings next week in the impeachment inquiry, chairman Adam Schiff said.

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state in the European and Eurasian bureau, will appear on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Taylor gave an account to House impeachment panels of efforts directed by Trump to tie U.S. military aid for Ukraine to his effort to get that country to promise an investigation into the Biden family and the 2016 election.

Taylor's first-hand testimony has already been described as a smoking gun by Democrats on the House committees as they piece together a potential impeachment case against Trump.