Report: Sears to close Spring Hill Mall store

Sears plans to close its store at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee by February.

West Dundee officials received word from the retailer on Wednesday that the store would begin its liquidation, according to a report in the Elgin Courier-News.

"We anticipated the closure and actually expected it sooner," Village President Chris Nelson told the newspaper.

In August, Sears announced it was closing its store at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale. Later that month, Sears told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would cut around 250 employees at its headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

With the Spring Hill closing, the one-time retail giant will have suburban locations at only Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and stores in North Riverside and Chicago Ridge.

Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.