Report: Walgreens exploring a potential take-private deal

Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has been exploring a potential deal to take the company private in what could become the largest leveraged buyout in history, Bloomberg News is reporting. AP file photo

Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has been exploring a potential deal to take the company private in what could become the largest leveraged buyout in history, people familiar with the matter said.

The company has recently held informal talks with private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Walgreens Boots CEO Stefano Pessina is the company's largest shareholder with a stake of about 16%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Walgreens Boots has a market value of about $57 billion. At that size, a take-private of the company would top the largest leveraged buyout in history: the 2007 sale of utility TXU Corp. to KKR & Co. and TPG, which was worth about $45 billion including debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some of the buyout firms have so far shown reluctance to participate in a transaction, the people said. It's unclear how feasible the transaction would be, and the company could decide against pursuing the idea, the people said.

Pessina didn't immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment. A representative for Walgreens Boots declined to comment.

The global pharmacy chain operates more than 18,750 stores, and has been in the process of cutting costs in response to reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs, as well as competition from chains like CVS and online services. Last week the company raised its 2022 annual savings target to $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion and announced it would close nearly 40% of the clinics in its stores and cut jobs in its corporate facilities,