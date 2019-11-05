 

McClendon named SVP-external wholesaler at Inland Securities

  • Midquel "Mick" McClendon

    Midquel "Mick" McClendon

 
Updated 11/5/2019 10:35 AM

OAK BROOK -- Midquel "Mick" McClendon has joined the company as senior vice president -- external wholesaler for Inland Securities Corp. the dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. and Inland Private Capital Corp.

McClendon will serve as an external wholesaler, working to build relationships with current and new financial advisers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McClendon brings nearly 20 years of experience in wholesale distribution of real estate investment programs in the financial services industry to his position with Inland Securities. Prior to joining Inland Securities, he served as a senior vice president at Colony Capital/NorthStar Securities. During his career, McClendon has also held positions with Wells Investment Securities, Inc. and Nova Wealth Management, Inc.

McClendon received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and History from the University of Georgia.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 