McClendon named SVP-external wholesaler at Inland Securities

OAK BROOK -- Midquel "Mick" McClendon has joined the company as senior vice president -- external wholesaler for Inland Securities Corp. the dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corp. and Inland Private Capital Corp.

McClendon will serve as an external wholesaler, working to build relationships with current and new financial advisers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

McClendon brings nearly 20 years of experience in wholesale distribution of real estate investment programs in the financial services industry to his position with Inland Securities. Prior to joining Inland Securities, he served as a senior vice president at Colony Capital/NorthStar Securities. During his career, McClendon has also held positions with Wells Investment Securities, Inc. and Nova Wealth Management, Inc.

McClendon received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and History from the University of Georgia.