Krusinski Construction names three superintendents

OAK BROOK -- Krusinski Construction Co. announced it has expanded its project superintendent team with the addition of Dan Kasheimer, Tad Frattalone, and John Wilkes.

Kasheimer is a project superintendent working on various local projects for a large global e-commerce provider. Currently, he is overseeing the renovation of an e-commerce facility in Lisle, which includes the modernization of bathrooms, paint schemes and expanded training area.

Frattalone is a project superintendent focused on expanding KCC's national projects for a large global e-commerce provider. He is currently in Holyoke, Mass., where he is overseeing the conversion of an existing 145,000-square-foot building into a delivery center with office space.

Wilkes is a project superintendent overseeing the 150,750-square-foot industrial speculative building for Venture One in Glendale Heights.

As superintendents, the team is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the construction project on-site, including being well-versed in the job specifications to determine efficient construction methods, project safety, and overseeing project personnel to ensure project schedule is on track.