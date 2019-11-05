Kemper Appoints Mark Green as Executive Vice President, Business Development and Reinsurance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2019--

Kemper Corporation(NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Executive Vice President Mark A. Green has assumed a new position, responsible for business development and reinsurance. He will continue to report to Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., and will also continue to lead Kemper's life and health division while the company undertakes a search for a successor to that role.



"When I arrived at Kemper four years ago, the company faced a lot of challenges," said Lacher. "Mark joined us in 2016 and took on responsibility for both business development and leadership of the life and health division. Since that time, we've made tremendous progress on our transformation and are at a point in our evolution where our plans for long-term growth will benefit from focused leadership in each area. Mark's strong entrepreneurial background and his understanding of how to create growth strategies makes him well-suited for this new role. Mark will also have the opportunity to leverage his reinsurance expertise, an area of increasing importance to the company as we grow."



Green has served as president, life and health since joining Kemper in May 2016. Prior to Kemper, he held senior executive roles with Allstate, AIX Group, Wells Fargo Insurance Services, Chubb Financial Solutions, and Swiss Re.



About Kemper



Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With over $12 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 8,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.



