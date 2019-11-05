Feder: Ex-anchor Rob Johnson moves to communications consulting

Rob Johnson, who abruptly signed off in March as top news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, has segued to a new career as a communications consultant, Robert Feder writes.

Johnson announced this week that he has joined TechCXO, a firm specializing in temporary placement of senior corporate executives.

As a Chicago-based partner he'll focus on marketing and communications.

In addition he's also launched Rob Johnson Communications, offering media training, executive coaching, public relations, image building, crisis management and related services.

