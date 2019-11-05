ATI appoints Koenig to Innovation chief

BOLINGBROOK - ATI Physical Therapy announced Katie Koenig will assume the role of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer in a newly created office within the organization.

Koenig will focus on defining and executing on a multi-year corporate strategy, focusing on technology and innovation to drive growth and efficiencies. She will oversee a rolling, 5-year strategic plan with a pro-active focus on ways to capitalize on trends, disruptors and innovative business models that positively impact physical therapy and the delivery of those services. She will also look for ways innovation can be used at various touch points throughout the patient lifecycle, improving and exceeding the overall patient experience.

Koenig has two decades of experience, half within in the health care industry, and previously served as ATI's chief transformation officer, where she developed a value-creation plan to prioritize tremendous change initiatives for the company, including back-office systems, credentialing and patient payment methods.

Prior to joining ATI Physical Therapy, Koenig served as vice president of strategic planning at University of Chicago Medicine, director of strategic planning at UNC Health Care and in strategy consulting roles at The Boston Consulting Group. In 2016, she was named to the 40 Under 40 List by Crain's Chicago Business.

Koenig holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's degree from Duke Fuqua School of Business.