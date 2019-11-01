Brunswick to exhibit at CES

Mettawa-based boat and marine equipment manufacturer Brunswick Corp. will debut as an exhibitor at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Brunswick will highlight its technology leadership in recreational boating while showing how its ACES strategy of autonomy, connectivity, electrification and shared access will help define the future of the marine industry.

In addition to presenting new marine products and technologies, and providing a glimpse into the future of boating, Brunswick's exhibit will include an engagement theater offering the opportunity to visualize and interact with the products using augmented reality.

"With our leadership position in marine technology, it is now appropriate for Brunswick Corporation to actively participate in the largest electronics and technology show in the world," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corp. Chief Executive Officer.