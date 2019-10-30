Flexera CFO to retire in 2020

ITASCA -- Flexera Chief Financial Officer Joe Freda plans to retire from the software company in 2020 after more than a decade in the role.

Freda will retire in the second quarter of the year, according to the company, but will remain with the company until a successor is found.

"In the eleven years that Joe has been our CFO, Flexera has quadrupled in size. Joe has been instrumental to our growth and we're grateful for his leadership and partnership. I'm pleased that he will help us identify his successor to continue that growth trajectory," said Flexera President and CEO Jim Ryan.

Flexera is conducting an external search for its next CFO.