Cashmere & Chrome opens in Barrington

BARRINGTON -- The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington recently held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of Cashmere & Chrome Home and Design Studio, 118 W. Main St., Barrington.

"I've been a professional designer for 20 years and have always wanted to open a home and design studio. This is an exciting new adventure and a wonderful way to curate home goods for my clients," said owner Monica Soltis, who specializes in residential and commercial projects that reflect her client's lifestyle and dreams. "The traditional and contemporary interiors we design remain true to clean-lined, uncluttered style with a casualelegant and welcoming feel."

Cashmere & Chrome is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. -- 5 p.m. and on Saturdays 11 a.m. -- 3 p.m. For more information call (224) 655-2285 or visit https://www.monicasoltisinteriors.com