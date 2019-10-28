Walgreens to cut $300 million more in annual costs

Deerfield-based Walgreens said Monday it will try and cut $300 million from its annual costs as it expects growth to flatten in the 2020 fiscal year. Daily Herald file photo

Deerfield-based Walgreens said Monday it will cut another $300 million from its annual costs as it expects growth to flatten in the 2020 fiscal year. The cuts include eliminating jobs at the company's corporate facilities.

The announcement came as the drugstore chain's earnings tumbled 55% in its fiscal fourth quarter on expenses tied to its current cost-cutting program. Walgreens raised its 2022 annual savings target to $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share will be "roughly flat" in fiscal 2020, Walgreens said.

Walgreens runs more than 18,750 stores internationally but has been trimming its total as part of its plan to cut costs. It has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs, as well as competition from online options such as Amazon.com.

A Walgreens spokesman confirmed that staff positions would be eliminated as the company modifies its "corporate support office structure to drive organizational efficiencies and reduce our cost base." The spokesman did not say how many position were affected, but employees will be eligible for severance and outplacement services.

None of the job cuts will come from the store level, the spokesman added.

U.S. drugstore sales, the biggest part of Walgreens's business, were up 2.1% to $26 billion from a year prior. The gains were driven by more prescriptions being filled at back-of-the-store pharmacies, a trend across the industry that's helped offset front-of-the-store retail pain.

Non-pharmacy retail sales of items such as shampoo, makeup and cigarettes were hurt by a plan to stop selling tobacco to customers under age 21, implemented Sept. 1, and led to a 1.2% drop in same-store retail sales. Rival chain CVS Health Corp. stopped selling tobacco products entirely in 2014, saying at the time that offering a cancer-causing product didn't fit with its focus on health.

The company has repeatedly expanded the cost-cutting plan, which originally targeted at least $1 billion in annual savings by 2022 and was expanded this spring to more than $1.5 billion. Savings will come from streamlining operations and digitizing some functions.

It has also closed stores, disclosing plans in August to close 200 U.S. locations on top of a previously announced cut of as many as 750 stores.

Associated Press and Bloomberg News contributed to this report.