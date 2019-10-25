WIM event features Latino Firm Festival founder

WEST DUNDEE -- WIM Fox Valley will hold its annual complimentary guest luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Emmett's Brewing Co. W. Main St., West Dundee.

The event will feature local Latino Film Festival founder and editor Margarita Mendoza. Mendoza, of Elgin, is an experienced journalist and public relations professional. She is a translator, and the editor of the international award-winning Spanish language monthly newspaper, El Observador, for the Catholic Diocese of Rockford. In 2012, Mendoza launched and has directed the Latino Film Festival Elgin. Several years ago she started the Latino Film Festival Aurora. She is featured in the book series Today's Inspired Latina, founded by Jackie Camacho-Ruiz.

She is also a director of Colombia Hoy and edits the Panamericano Hoy, a Spanish-language newspaper focused on optimistic news.

Sponsor for this month's meeting is member Melissa Davidson, CPA, of Davidson Pargman and Company LLC.

Cost for members is $25 and nonmembers $28. Area women in business are welcome to attend this complimentary month's presentation. Reservations must be made for attendance online at www.wimfoxvalley.org