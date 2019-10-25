Microplastics acquires IVP Plastics

ST. CHARLES -- Microplastics Inc., an insert molding manufacturer, recently acquired IVP Plastics LLC for an undisclosed sum.

IVP Plastics, founded in 1953, is a contract manufacturer that specializes in high-quality injection molds in the thermoplastics industry with locations in Washington, Ill. and St. Louis, Mo. The supplier serves the large construction, agricultural, and food service industries with a world-class client base.

Founded in 1989, employee owned contract Microplastics produces high volume, highly engineered electromechanical interconnections and components for the automotive, medical, and electronics industries.

"This acquisition will allow us to double in size and supports our long-term growth by acquisition strategy," said Microplastics President JIM Chiavetta,

Chicago-based XLCS Partners was the exclusive advisor to Microplastics and the transaction was led by Brian Ytterberg, managing director.