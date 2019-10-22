Construction on West Dundee apartment community under way

Construction has begun on a 300-unit apartment community aimed at filling a housing gap in West Dundee.

The first phase of the project calls for a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and 15 two-story residential buildings, each with 20 luxury rental units designed to resemble townhouses. The development, called The Seasons at Randall Road, is being built at Randall Road and Recreation Drive.

Developers, contractors and village officials kicked off the project Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking, though preliminary work began a couple weeks ago on underground utilities and one building's foundation, Community Development Director Tim Scott said.

Construction on the first phase is expected to take an estimated 20 months, he said. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. then has the option of adding four more apartment buildings, which would bring the total unit count to 380.

Working with general contractor Builtech, developers say they are aiming to address a shortage of multifamily rental housing in the Fox Valley. The Seasons caters primarily to young professionals, empty nesters and other demographics seeking a flexible lifestyle, said Tony DeRosa, Fiduciary's vice president of development.

A parcel along the frontage of Randall Road is reserved for a commercial building, though no immediate plans for that outlot have been determined.

The 34.5-acre project site was annexed into West Dundee this summer and rezoned to accommodate the apartments and commercial building. An adjacent 13 acres also was annexed for potential future development.

Scott said the apartment community helps "weave together" an adjacent corporate park, single-family subdivision, recreation center and other types of nearby properties. The project also includes a walking path to the neighboring Dundee Middle School.

"Although a community unto itself, the development will begin to connect the various land uses in the area and help further establish a neighborhood identity, with physical and economic benefits to hopefully follow," Scott said. "It could even have a stimulative effect and generate interest in complementary investment."

Developers plan to create a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, which will all have an in-unit washer and dryer, balconies or patios, open-concept floor plans and high-end appliances, according to village documents.