Brown Commercial Group brokers six transactions

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group recently completed industrial transactions totaling 30,773 square feet throughout the West and Northwest suburbs.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Brown Commercial Group Broker Maria McNeil represented KENT Industrial Corp. in purchasing a 12,498-square-foot building at 1630 Shanahan Drive in South Elgin. The buyer is a global machine tool distributor based in Taiwan that is expanding its U.S. operations.

Steve Morken of Morken and Associates represented the building seller.

McNeil and Brown Commercial Group Broker Brian Lindgren also represented SCP Paving Co. in leasing 6,750 square feet at 1743 E. Wilson St. in Batavia. Brown Commercial Group Partner Mike Antonelli represented the building owner, a private investor.

Lindgren also represented Midwest Auto Place Inc. in its lease of 3,775 square feet at 1765 Cortland Court, Unit L, in Addison. Avison Young's Marty Mikaitis represented the building owner, Cortland Court LLC.

Brown Commercial Group Partner Trinity Scurto represented Electronic Design Consultancy Inc. in its purchase of 3,000 square feet at 644 Pratt, Unit A in Schaumburg. Lee & Associates' Rick Anesi represented the seller.

Broker Candace Scurto represented Martin Rock Interiors Inc. in its 2,550-square-foot purchase of 9331 Schiller Boulevard in Franklin Park.

Lindgren represented both the tenant and owner, a private investor, in Treehouse Media's lease of 2,200 square feet at 941 S. McLean Blvd. in Elgin.