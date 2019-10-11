Chamber to hold anti-harassment law discussion

ST. CHARLES -- The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce education committee will be hosting an Anti -- Harassment Law Discussion from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 23 at St. Charles City Hall.

The forum to is designed to learn and discuss major changes in Illinois employment laws. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 75 -- the Workplace Transparency Act -- into law. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, major new changes will alter how Illinois employers manage harassment and discrimination issues, as well as other workplace controversies. The changes will require all employers to update their training practices, key policies, personnel forms, severance agreements and arbitration agreements.

The changes will also impact how and if employers will voluntarily resolve employment disputes or litigate such disputes not only in Illinois, but anywhere in the United States.

This event is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register please visit http://www.stcharleschamber.com/ or call (630) 584-8384.